Break out your summer dresses and seersucker - Verde! is back!
Saturday
Jun 24, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
THE WOODLANDS AT SWEETWATER BREWING COMPANY
195 Ottley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30324 Map
More Info
Break out your summer dresses and seersucker - Verde! is back! Hosted by Generation Green of the Georgia Conservancy, Verde! is the soiree of the summer! For details visit georgiaconservancy.org/verde
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business