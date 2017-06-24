Atlanta Events

Break out your summer dresses and seersucker - Verde! is back!

Saturday

Jun 24, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

195 Ottley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30324 Map

More Info

Break out your summer dresses and seersucker - Verde! is back! Hosted by Generation Green of the Georgia Conservancy, Verde! is the soiree of the summer! For details visit georgiaconservancy.org/verde

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Black Keys

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Muse

Demand it!

Skrillex

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS Atlanta

Watch Dukes & Bell Live
Taz Goes Big With A New Daily Show!
Haunted Historical Sites In The South

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen