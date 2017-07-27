Atlanta Events

WAOK and the Overground Railroad are having another business network mixer. Join us Thursday, July 27th at Showcase Food Gallery 3183 Main Street in Atlanta to meet business owners and network with people who may be able to help your business succeed. Derrick Boazman will broadcast live from 4pm to 7pm and you may even get a chance to talk about your business on the air. That’s Thursday, July 27th from 4pm to 7 pm at Showcase Food Gallery.

