WAOK Network Mixer
More Info
WAOK and the Overground Railroad are having a Meet the Candidates business network mixer. Join us Thursday, October 5th at The Spice House in Atlanta to meet candidates who are on the ballot for the November 7 election.
Derrick Boazman will broadcast live from 4pm to 7pm. That’s our special Meet the Candidates Network Mixer Thursday October 5th from 4pm to 7 pm at The Spice House.
